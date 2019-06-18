Solicitor reveals impact of dealing with Cervical Check cases

A Cashel based solicitor says working for the women affected by Cervical Check has had an impact on his staff.

Cian O’Carroll, who’s represented women including Vicky Phelan and Ruth Morrissey, has said that the human and moral implications of the state appealing the High Courts decision on Ruth Morrissey’s case are very wrong.

The HSE say they aren’t responsible for the management of the screening service, and they’ve also appealed the absolute confidence test endorsed by the High Court.

Cian O’Carroll says it’s rewarding knowing that he and his staff are helping people that are very sick get some small peace of mind – despite it being difficult at times…

Meanwhile, Labour spokesperson for Health and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has condemned the decision to appeal the High Court ruling in the Ruth Morrissey case…