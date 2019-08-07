Significant overcrowding at South Tipp General

People in Tipperary are being warned of lengthy delays at South Tipp General Hospital this morning.

It comes as 40 patients were left on trolleys at the Clonmel facility yesterday.

The Emergency Department at South Tipperary General Hospital is currently experiencing significant overcrowding.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

They’re advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

The management at STGH apologies for any inconvenience caused, but be assured that all clinical staff are working to improve patient flow within the hospital.