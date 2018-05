Mental health activists in Tipperary have hit out at the Governments claims that there are adequate services in the Premier County.

The Tipperary Fights for Mental Health Facilities group were the organisers of a well attended public meeting in Clonmel recently.

Today they have responded to recent comments in the Dáil by Minister Finian McGrath who claimed that mental health services in Tipperary were adequate.

One of those behind the group Paddy O’Donoghue says this is simply not the case.