Questions raised about HSE report on Carrick on Suir hospital

The HSE has been accused of moving the goalposts in relation to St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

It follows recent correspondence from the Executive about the future of the building which was previously used for respite and palliative care.

The HSE say the building would have to be demolished and rebuilt if it was to meet HIQA standards with floor levels raised by a metre to avoid flooding.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor David Dunne says this makes no sense whatsoever as the current hospital has never flooded.

“They keep moving the goalposts and this is fictional as far as I can make out.

“The thing about it is the HSE Estates Department have indicated that this is not a viable option – we still have not got their report that they’re basing it on. Now they as far as I can make out are just ordinary engineers.”

“It says it needs demolishing and to be raised by a metre because of flooding concerns – the hospital never flooded in 200 years.”