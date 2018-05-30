Plea for only emergency cases to go to ED at South Tipp General

Overcrowding has eased somewhat at South Tipperary General Hospital this afternoon, following a plea from the facility for only genuine emergencies to attend the A&E.

The numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, which serves patients in the North of the county, however, remains high today.

Yesterday, South Tipp General in Clonmel saw 42 patients waiting on trolleys in the Emergency Department and in overflow areas of wards – while today that number has decreased to 24.

It comes as hospital management have released a statement asking for the public to use a GP or Caredoc, unless it’s a genuine emergency.

The Emergency department has been under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

They say they are treating those seriously injured or ill and those who’s lives are at risk as a priority.

Meanwhile, patient volumes have remained fairly stagnant at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon.

The Dooradoyle Hospital, which serves north Tipperary, had 45 people waiting on trolleys yesterday – while there are 43 without a bed today.