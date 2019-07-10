Overcrowding worsens at both hospitals serving Tipp

The two main hospitals serving Tipperary account for 23.5% of patients on trolleys today.

Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has worsened in the last 24 hours, where there are 78 patients without a bed – up from 70 yesterday.

The facility, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare, has 32 more patients on trolleys than the next busiest hospital – Cork University Hospital – where there are 46 people waiting for a bed.

There are also 28 patients on trolleys at South Tipp General in Clonmel, up 2 from yesterday.

According to the INMO, there are 451 patients without beds at hospitals across the country today.