Over 600 people are without a bed in hospitals across the country this afternoon.

Once again hospitals serving Tipperary are severely overcrowded.

University Hospital Limerick – which provides emergency cover for North Tipperary – has 40 people on trolleys.

At South Tipp General in Clonmel there are 37 patients waiting for a bed today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the University Hospitals in Galway and Cork are busiest today with each having 52 people without a bed.