Once again University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 67 people waiting in trolleys at the Dooradoyle hospital which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

In all there are 485 people waiting for beds in hospitals across the country today.

23 of these are at South Tipp General in Clonmel with a further 3 at Nenagh Hospital.