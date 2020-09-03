Nearly 60 patients without a bed at UHL

Over a quarter of patients without a bed at hospitals across the country today are being cared for at University Hospital Limerick.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 214 people waiting on trolleys today.

59 patients who have been admitted to UHL are among them.

The Dooradoyle hospital – which caters for patients from North Tipp, Clare and Limerick, is again the most overcrowded in the country.

Front line staff at Cork University Hospital are dealing with 38 people without a bed today.