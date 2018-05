There appears to be progress in securing improved mental health services in Tipperary.

There’s been a concerted effort to get the Government and the HSE to re-examine the situation in the county.

The issue has been raised in the Dail on numerous occasions in recent weeks – the most recent was last week by Deputies Jackie Cahill, Mattie McGrath and Seamus Healy.

Deputy Cahill says the Minister for Mental Health Jim Daly appears to be realising how bad the situation is.