Minister Butler: Definitely the end of the line for St Brigid’s in-patients

The Minister with responsibility for older people says there’s no going back on the decision to end in-patient care at St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

There has been huge local opposition to the announcement from the HSE that the facility is instead to be used as a Community Healthcare Centre for chronic disease management.

Up to March of this year the hospital provided respite and palliative care services before being designated as a Covid-19 step-down facility.

On Tipp Today earlier Fran Curry questioned Minister Mary Butler on whether or not there was any going back on the decision to end in-patient care at St Brigid’s.

Fran: “A straight answer from you Minister – is this it for St Brigid’s?”

Minister Butler “No, it’s not it for St Brigid’s.

Fran: “St Brigid’s as we would have known it – for palliative care?”

Minister Butler: “It is – it is over. There will be a Community Health Care network going in there. It will support people with long term illness.”