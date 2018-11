525 patients are on trolleys at hospitals across the country this lunchtime.

Many of them are at hospitals serving Tipperary.

According to the INMO University Hospital Limerick – which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipp – and Cork University Hospital are the most overcrowded with 57 people waiting for a bed.

Front line staff at South Tipp General in Clonmel are also under pressure today with 25 patients without a bed today.