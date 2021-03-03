Major hospital development proposed for Limerick

Plans for a new €140 million hospital on the outskirts of Limerick City have been revealed.

The 150 bed facility is proposed for a seven acre site at Ballysimon, just off the M7, and run by the Bon Secours Health System.

The group say the expansion from their existing Barringtons Hospital premises at Georges Quay in Limerick city will bring new vital cardiology and other medical services.

It would become the first full-service private hospital in the mid-west region.

2,500 people from Tipperary were treated at Barringtons Hospital last year alone.

Jason Kenny is CEO of the Bon Secours Hospital in Limerick.

“We chose this site because of the proximity to the motorway network in addition to being close to the community that we serve in Limerick city.”

“We’re going to be going from a current 0.4 acre site on Georges Quay to a 7 acre site at Ballysimon on the outskirts of Limerick city.”