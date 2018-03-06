Kerosene spill contaminates Tipp water supply

Thousands of people are without safe drinking water in Tipperary today following a major kerosene spillage into the River Anner.

The source of the contamination has been identified and contained and Tipperary County Council is putting the necessary clean up measures in place.

Irish Water has issued a Do Not Drink notice to the householders in the affected area.

Tipp FM understands that this was an accidental spillage which it’s believed occurred during the course of Storm Emma but only detected yesterday.

Thousands of litres of Kerosene which is a petroleum based fuel entered the River Anner downstream of Mullinahone and initial inspection of the water indicates it may be contaminated by the spillage.

This water feeds into the treatment plant on the Fethard Regional Water Supply and Irish Water has issued a Do Not Drink notice due to the presence of the containment.

Around 12,000 customers are affected in Fethard, Killenaule, Gortnahoe, Ballysloe, Ballynonty, Moyglass, Mullinahone, Drangan, Glengoole, Cloneen, Ballinure and Killusty.

While the water cannot be used for human consumption it is safe for bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils

Irish Water is also warning that boiling the water will not make it safe.

Production at the plant has ceased until the issue has been resolved and it may be a number of days before a full supply is restored.

Tankers are due to be set up in the effected areas.