Concerns have been raised by a Tipperary TD over hospital overcrowding in the lead up to Christmas.

Labour’s Alan Kelly has called for extended hours in Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s Hospitals to alleviate overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick.

He says 17 beds are available in Nenagh, which could be used as a step down facility, but they need to be adequately staffed.

Deputy Kelly raised the issue with Minister for State Jim Daly in the Dail.