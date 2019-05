338 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the I-N-M-O Trolley Watch, 242 are waiting in emergency departments, while 96 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospital today is Cork University Hospital with 40 people waiting for a bed.

University Hospital Limerick is the next most overcrowded with 30 while South Tipp General has 25 people waiting on trolleys.