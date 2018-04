There are 477 people on trolleys in hospitals around the country.

Once again, the hospitals serving patients from Tipperary are the worst affected.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 52 people waiting for a bed.

Cork University Hospital is the next busiest with 44 patients on trolleys.

While South Tipp General in Clonmel is fourth on the list today with 30 people on trolleys and in overflow areas of wards.