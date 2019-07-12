Hopes Jigsaw will have bases across Tipperary

Jigsaw, the long awaited youth mental health project could have bases right across Tipperary.

The service, which has already been rolled out in many other counties, is due to be set up here in early 2020 after receiving government approval.

There have been calls for it to be opened in the Clonmel Carrick area due to the large number of young people presenting with mental health problems while others feel it should be in Nenagh or Roscrea.

Director of Services Pat Slattery who’s centrally involved in the project believes there should be drop-in centres right across Tipp.