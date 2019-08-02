HIQA raises concerns about North Tipperary care facility

The Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit in Roscrea has failed to meet necessary standards in all areas examined during a HIQA inspection earlier this year.

The visit by Health Information and Quality Authority officials last April focused on Dementia Care.

HIQA carries out inspections at health facilities across the country on a regular basis.

On April 9th last an unannounced inspection took place at the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit at the Valley in Roscrea.

While the centre doesn’t currently have a dementia specific unit, the inspectors focused on the care of residents with dementia during this inspection.

There were 24 residents when the inspection took place – 11 of them were either formally diagnosed or had suspected Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has today published its report on the Dean Maxwell unit.

Residents were observed to be relaxed and comfortable in the company of staff.

Inspectors also noted that staff assisting residents were caring and sensitive. The collective feedback from residents was one of satisfaction with the care provided.

However of the eight different areas inspected two were found to be majorly non-compliant with six moderately non-compliant.

Health & Social Care Needs and Governance & Management were the areas found to be of most concern.

Management at the Dean Maxwell Unit have responded to the inspectors report and outlined the actions taken or planned to resolve the issues found to be non-compliant.