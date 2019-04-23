Doctors not training at UHL due to stress

Doctors are deciding not to train at University Hospital Limerick due to the stress involved.

The hospital – which covers North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick – is regularly the most overcrowded in the country.

Today it tops the INMO trolley watch figures once again with 59 patients without a bed.

Last week doctors from University Hospital Limerick said more money needs to be invested in the hospital to tackle the overcrowding.

Obstetrician Dr Gerry Burke is the Clinical Director for Maternal and Child Health in the UL Hospitals Group.

He says just 7 of 400 applicants for specialist training in General Medicine chose Limerick as their first choice when the regions population suggests it should be over 30.