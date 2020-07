University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded in the country this afternoon, but numbers have dropped in recent days.

According to the INMO, 35 people are on trolleys at the Dooradoyle hospital as part of a national total of 128.

Meanwhile, there are six people with confirmed Covid-19 at the country’s hospitals currently, none of whom are at UHL or South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.