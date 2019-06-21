Clonmel priest meets Mental Health Minister on drug and suicide issue

The Clonmel/Carrick on Suir area has the highest level of suicide in the country outside Dublin per capita at the moment.

That’s according to local priest Fr Michael Toomey, who met with the Mental Health Minister Jim Daly in the Dail yesterday.

He made a number of suggestions to the Minister, including a facility in the area for drink and drug addiction, additional funding for Gardaí to tackle the drugs problem and for the Health Minister to be contacted in relation to the issues.

Fr Toomey explains some of the other things he requested from Jim Daly.