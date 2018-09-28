Clonmel GP expresses concerns over new abortion legislation

GP’s representing Doctors for Freedom met with TD’s and Senators during the week to voice their opposition to the proposed abortion legislation.

The group of medical professionals are opposed to elements of the legislation where they feel they could be complicit in the termination of a pregnancy.

The proposed legislation claims to cover freedom of conscience, in that it cannot compel any doctor to carry out a termination, however, the GP must refer the patient to another practitioner who will carry out the procedure if they wish to abstain from the process.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Clonmel GP Kirsten Fuller, expressed her concern that the new legislation would hinder her ability to care for her patients.