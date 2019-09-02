Carrick on Suir showjumper to undergo surgery

One of Tipperary’s top show jumpers is to undergo surgery in the US tomorrow following a serious fall while competing last Friday.

Carrick on Suir native Kevin Babington suffered spinal injuries in the incident at the Hampton Classic Show in Long Island

Tomorrows surgery at NYU in Manhattan is for spinal stabilization.

The 51 year old has been based in Pennsylvania for a number of years where he lives with his wife Dianna and their daughters Gwyneth and Marielle.

Kevin was a member of the Irish team at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004 where he finished in a share of fourth place in the individual competition on board Carling King.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up in the States by family friend Sissy Wickes – it has already raised €150,000 of its €275,000 target.