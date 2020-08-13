A fundraising event is taking place in Cahir later this month for a very special young girl.

Mandy Doyle is being treated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Local businessman John Quirke will be completing an 8.5 kilometre cycle around the town on Friday August followed by a 3.5 kilometre run in his slippers!

Caring for Cahir will also highlight the fact that the town is very much open for business despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

However John says raising funds for both the local Day Care Centre and Mandy Doyle is the main priority.

“She’s going through a very torrid time at the moment – she has leukaemia. Just after her lunch last Thursday she was rushed to South Tipp General Hospital and they did an amazing job there and she made a reasonably good recovery.”

“She’s going to Crumlin for the next couple of days for intense treatment for the leukaemia and then she’s making her confirmation next Sunday so a lot happening in a young person’s life.”