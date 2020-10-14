Carer’s not overjoyed at Budget

The increase in the Carer’s Support Grant has been described as a pittance.

An increase of €150 per year to €1,850 was announced in Budget 2021.

However Richie Molloy – local manager of Family Carers Ireland – says it works out at 41 cent per day.

“While we would welcome the increase in the support grant – really and truly it’s only a pittance.”

“I would say carers on the whole are very disappointed with this budget – they really didn’t get anything or any recognition. The carers allowance, the carers benefit – all those payments remain the same. Even the respite grant that’s not coming in until June of 2021 so it’s a long winter from a carers point of view.”