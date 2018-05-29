Calls for Carrick people to support Cancer Care & Share

Calls have been made for people in Carrick on Suir to support their local cancer care services.

Cancer Care & Share provide counselling, therapies including beauty and reiki, among other services for their clients – all which are free.

They’re holding an event today at 12:30, at Ormond Castle – where some of the crochet pieces they’ve made at the centre will be on sale.

Solas, another group from Waterford, will also be in attendance.

Mary Hickey, Chairperson of Cancer Care & Share in Carrick on Suir, says they need people to get behind the service…