Call for Tipperary blood donors to step up

Blood supplies in Irish hospitals are significantly lower than what’s needed at present.

However people in Tipperary have an opportunity to do their bit to get levels back up.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are holding clinics in Nenagh this week and Tipp Town next week.

Stephen Cousins is National Donor Services Manager with the IBTS – he says it’s important that people make an appointment rather than just turning up at the clinics.

“We’re in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh this week so in terms of making an appointment ring 061 306980 to make an appointment for Wednesday and Thursday.

“Then we’re in the Canon Hayes Sports Centre in Tipp Town from Tuesday to Thursday so again ring that number to make an appointment.”

“We’re actually down to 4.7 days supply of blood at the moment where normally we try to be at 7 or 8 days so with five clinics in Tipperary over the next two weeks it’s really important that they are successful for us.