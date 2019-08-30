Busy day at hospitals across the country

76 people are being cared for on trolleys across two of the hospitals serving County Tipperary today.

University Hospital Limerick is among the most overcrowded facilities in the country today with 52 people without a bed.

South Tipperary General is also one of the most overcrowded facilities today with 24 people waiting on trolleys.

Nationally, there are 410 admitted patients are waiting for beds according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 283 are waiting in the emergency department, while 127 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.