There are 70 people being cared for on trolleys at hospitals serving Tipperary this lunchtime.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – University Hospital Limerick is the busiest hospital in the country today.

The hospital – which covers North Tipp has 55 patients without a bed, while South Tipp General in Clonmel has 15 people waiting on trolleys and in overflow areas of wards.

Nationally there are 403 people in a similar situation today.