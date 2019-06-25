Budget to address shortfall in staff funding for modular unit at South Tipp General

The 40-bed modular unit at South Tipp General has escaped the clutches of the National Children’s Hospital, according to a Tipperary TD.

There had been concerns the cost overrun would have impacted the Clonmel facility, and delay the opening of the unit.

However, following a meeting between HSE and hospital management, with local TDs and members of the Save our Acute Hospital Services Committee – a timescale is now in place for the opening.

Construction is due to be completed by mid September, while it’s expected to take a further 6 weeks to fit out.

Recruitment is well underway – with a first batch of staff to start in the hospital in August to familiarise themselves.

Deputy Seamus Healy says there’s one shortcoming in funding at the moment, but that the unit should open as planned.