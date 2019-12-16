614 patients without hospital beds

There are more than 100 people waiting for beds today – at hospitals serving Tipperary.

Once again University Hospital Limerick – which serves the north of the county – is the most overcrowded in the country with 74 people waiting, while there are 32 waiting in South Tipp General in Clonmel.

University Hospital Galway is the second busiest today with 49 patients waiting.

In all – according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – there are 614 without beds today. 433 are waiting in emergency departments, while 181 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals