Frontline staff at Tipperary’s main hospital are have to cope with 34 patients on trolleys today.

19 of these are being cared for around the Emergency Department with a further 15 in overflow areas of already full wards.

They are among 565 patients in hospitals across the country without a bed today.

University Hospital Limerick has 33 patients on trolleys while Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded today with 70.