1,763 patients on Trolleys at UHL and STGH in May

South Tipp General Hospital and University Hospital Limerick have recorded their worst May ever for overcrowding.

Figures from the INMO show just over 9,000 patients across the country were treated on trolleys last month.

1,102 of these were at University Hospital Limerick while 661 were at South Tipp General in Clonmel making it the worst May ever for both hospitals.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation just over 9,000 people who were admitted to hospital in May were forced to wait without a bed.

This is a 114% increase on May 2006, when figures began.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says despite the fact we’re entering the milder summer months, when predictable seasonal illnesses are lower the level of overcrowding is worsening.

Overcrowding in May of this year was at the same level as January 5 years ago.

Phil Ni Sheaghdha says this is clearly a capacity deficit and requires immediate investment in additional hospital beds.

Today there are 37 patients without a bed at UHL while South Tipp General has 25.