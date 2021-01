Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Tipperary last night.

The incident took place between 8.20pm and 8.40pm in Boherduff Close, Clonmel.

Two men ended up in hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries after an altercation.

It’s understood a weapon may have been used in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640.