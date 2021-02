Gardaí are appealing for information or witnesses following a burglary in Tipperary last night.

The burglary occurred in Tivoli Heights, Clonmel between 8pm and 9pm last night, Friday February 12th.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles around the area at the time to make contact with them.

As well as that, anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage is being asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640.