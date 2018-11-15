Future of psychiatric beds in Tipp divides local TD’s

There are differing views on the future of psychiatric beds in Tipperary.

Following a meeting between the Save Our Acute Hospitals Committee, the Minister with responsibility for Mental Health Jim Daly, and HSE and Department representatives, a report is to be provided to the Minister on the best location to open beds.

Re-opening all or part of St Michael’s in Clonmel, providing a unit in South Tipp General, or the provision of a new unit elsewhere are some of the options being looked at.

The report is due to be completed by the end of January.

However, Deputy Mattie McGrath has raised concerns that it could be 6 or 7 years before a single additional residential psychiatric bed becomes available in Tipperary.

Meanwhile, Deputy Seamus Healy, a member of the Save Our Acute Hospitals Committee, says it’s a step in the right direction…