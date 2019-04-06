Funding needed to improve Tipperary bog roads

There are fresh calls on Tipperary County Council to seek departmental funding to tackle the many bog roads across the Premier.

It comes as Offaly County Council secured monies for a study on the level of “peat” routes there so action can be taken to address the problems they create.

These roads can become unstable and crack depending on the weather conditions which makes for hazardous driving.

The issue was raised by several Councillors in recent months and Nenagh District Director Marcus O’Connor is hopeful they can secure funding.

