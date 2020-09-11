Funding approved for Tipp towns and villages

12 Tipperary projects are to benefit under the latest round of Town and Village Renewal Scheme allocations.

Funding amounting to over €137,000 has been approved under the enhanced scheme that supports towns and villages to respond and adapt to COVID 19.

Deputy Michael Lowry says a number of places in Tipp will benefit from the money will benefit.

“This scheme is a very important source of funding over the last number of years for many small villages and towns. In this particular allocation – and there’ll be further allocations to come at a later stage – Fethard, Littleton, Nenagh, Terryglass and Tipp Town are included in the programme.

The projects to be undertaken include a marketing project to promote activities and experiences in the Fethard area, branding & marketing of Nenagh including a shop local marketing campaign and the provision of ‘Smart Benches’ while in Terryglass the money will be put toward equipment to re-open the community centre, enhancement of the fairy trail and creation of tourist office