Four SVP charity shops to reopen in Tipp next week

Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) has announced its intention to reopen its charity shops on a phased basis.

Almost 100 of the charity’s 234 stores will reopen next Monday for the first time since they closed their doors on March 16th.

These include premises in Nenagh, Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir reopening six days per week, and the Roscrea shop reopening four days per week.

The charity’s National Retail Development Manager, Dermot McGilloway, says customers can be assured that they will be entering clean, well-organised shops, which are adhering to all public health requirements.