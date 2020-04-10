Four people arrested following disturbance in Clonmel

A number of people have been arrested by Gardaí following a disturbance in Clonmel.

It follows an affray in the town in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel at around 1am on Thursday morning.

A number of people were involved in a disturbance during which a number of weapons were used.

Following investigations Gardaí arrested four people this morning – three men and one woman.

They range in age from their mid-20s to late-60s

Two are currently being held at Clonmel Garda station and two at Cahir Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act

Gardaí gave examined CCTV footage from the area and conducted some door-to-door enquiries.

They are appealing for anyone with information on the affray to contact them on 052 6177640.

Garda are also asking people to abide by the social-distancing guidlelines in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.