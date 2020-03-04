Four arrests have been made in relation to Mullinahone shooting

A fourth arrest has now been made in relation to an incident where shots were fired in a Tipperary house this week.

At about 10.30 on Monday night Gardaí were called to the home in the Clashbeg area of Mullinahone.

After bullet casings were found at the scene, Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit carried out a follow-up search where a stash of licensed firearms was discovered.

A man in his early-20s was arrested, but was subsequently released with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man was arrested yesterday evening but has also since been released.

Two arrests have now been made today in connection with the same incident.

A man in his mid-20s was taken into custody after being picked up just over the border in Kilkenny shortly after 11 o’clock this morning, while another in his early-20s has been arrested this afternoon.

Both are now being detained for questioning at Clonmel Garda Station.

No-one was injured in the incident on Monday night.