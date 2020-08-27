Former Tipp TD backs Simon Coveney as right replacement for EU role

Former Tipperary TD Tom Hayes is backing Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to take over as Ireland’s EU Commissioner.

The search is underway for Phil Hogan’s replacement after he resigned as EU Trade Commissioner last night amid the Golf-gate controversy.

The Government says it was the correct course of action and will now begin considering who could take his place.

Enda Kenny is among the names being touted today, but former Fine Gael junior minster Tom Hayes believes Simon Coveney is best suited for the post:

“I was actually his (Simon Coveney) junior – I was Minister of State when he was senior Minister – and I saw him performing on the European stage. He was there when the last CAP reforms were negotiated. And if I had to put my hand on my heart and pick somebody for the job, I think it’d be Simon Coveney.”