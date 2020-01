A restaurant in Tipperary is among those listed in the Sunday Times 100 Best Restaurants.

The Dooks Fine Food Restaurant in Fethard was included in the exclusive list, which is now in its fifth year.

Chosen by John and Sally McKenna of the McKenna’s Guides alongside a nationwide team of editors, this is a great achievement for the Tipperary establishment.

Owner Richard Gleeson spoke on Tipp Today about it earlier.