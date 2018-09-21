Féile makes its return to Semple Stadium

The sounds of The Stunning, The 4 of Us, Something Happens and the Frank & Walters will echo around Thurles tonight as Féile makes a welcome return to Semple Stadium.

The iconic 90’s concert series was a coming of age for a whole generation across Ireland.

Some of the top Irish acts of the time are taking to the stage again – albeit accompanied this time by the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Aoife Kelly is PR and Marketing Officer for Féile Classical – speaking on Tipp Today earlier she described it as Féile for grown-ups.