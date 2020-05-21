Fears Garda College museum in Templemore may close permanently

There are concerns over the future of the museum at the Garda Training College in Templemore.

Councillor Michael Smith, Cathaoirleach of that district says he was recently informed that it is now to close permanently.

It was opened in 2002 and contains large collections of memorabilia donated by many locals.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Smith says it’s unclear what their plan is at the moment, but he would like to see the museum moved to town hall in Templemore.

“There was no communication or discussion with the people of Templemore or indeed with any of the elected members.”

“And especially when we look at the investment of hundreds of thousands that Tipperary County Council is making in the renovation works for the Town Hall under the Rural Restoration Programme – a historical building in the centre of the town.”

“So I’d like if there was a pause put on it and we went back and look to see if we can work together.”