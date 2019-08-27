Farmers should deal directly with factories

A Tipperary farm representative says farmers need to deal with meat factories directly.

Tim Cullinan, who’s in the running for IFA president was part of a Tipperary contingent who went to the offices of the Competition Authority today.

They handed in a letter to the Chair of the Competition Authority, Isolde Goggin seeking an urgent meeting to clarify the CCPC’s position on cattle prices.

Currently, Meat Industry Ireland calculates the grid price with 3 factories, ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak, processing 90 percent of Irish cattle.

Mr Cullinan said the current grid pricing system cost famers 33 million euro last year and they should be able to deal directly with meat processors.