ESB urged to enable Mid Tipp recycling plant

The ESB is being urged to engage fully with Bord na Mona to ensure a proposed new plastics recycling plant is located in Mid Tipp.

The former briquette factory in Littleton is one of two sites being considered and is the preferred option but it doesn’t have the required electricity capacity needed.

April is the deadline and its hoped the ESB will provide the increased energy needs or draw the power from the Lisheen Mines site.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan feels the positives of this proposed plant should get it over the line.

