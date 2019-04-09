North Tipp energy project looks set for EU boost

The Silvermines hydro-electric station is of significant importance not just to Tipperary but to Ireland and Europe according to MEP Sean Kelly.

The Fine Gael representative recently visited the North Tipp site – he believes the €650 million project will secure important ‘Project of Common Interest’ status from the EU.

The Ireland South MEP – who sits on the Industry, Research and Energy Committee in the European Parliament – says the project is likely to be favourably viewed at European level.

The hydro-plant is expected to generate 400 jobs in construction and 50 when up and running.

Meanwhile a new website has been launched for the Silvermines Hydro Electric Power Station at www.silvermineshydro.ie