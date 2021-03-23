Major clean-up operation by Roscrea Tidy Towns group

Roscrea Tidy Towns has collected and properly disposed of 2,000 kilos of illegal dumping and fly tipping since the start of last month.

The community group is one of many to have collected vast amounts of bags of rubbish from roadsides during a litter pick on Saturday.

The issue is a growing concern across the county, with multiple instances of dumping on Tipperary bogland as well as extensive fly tipping from cars.

Roscrea-based councillor Shane Lee was among those helping out on Saturday on a stretch of the town’s relief road and N62.

“There has been a substantial amount of waste – be it domestic waste, household waste, alcohol bottles & cans – that was got. So there was a huge amount of stuff got from one location within the town.”

“Since February of this year over 2,000kgs of litter has been brought to the recycling centre in Roscrea by Tidy Towns who are doing absolutely trojan work around the town and in other areas within the district.”